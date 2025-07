MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, flipping over $116,000, according to Binance data.

The biggest cryptocurrency surged through the $116,000 mark at 9:20 p.m. GMT, rising as high as $116,250.

The Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto.