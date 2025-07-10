BUENOS AIRES, July 10. /TASS/. Argentinian mercenary Emmanuel Vilte was eliminated this week in Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, La Nación newspaper reported quoting his relatives as saying.

According to them, Vilte was killed by a drone strike on mercenary positions. It was not the Ukrainian authorities who informed the relatives about his death of the Argentinian, but his colleague.

Vilte joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2022. As the mercenary's sister told La Nacion, his family no longer wants to speak publicly about him because they receive "only hate-filled comments.".