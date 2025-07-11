Russia calls for extending ceasefire between Iran, Israel without any pauses — Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Russia calls for extending a ceasefire between Iran and Israel without any pauses, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following ASEAN meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

"We called for extending the ceasefire without any pauses," Lavrov said.

Also, he stressed, Russia pushed for efforts to improve the situation, bring it back onto the political track, and solve all issues exclusively through negotiations, despite the damage done to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the guarantees extended to nuclear facilities inspected by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States joined the conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar.

Afterward, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire that came into effect on June 24.