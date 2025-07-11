Iran’s scientific elite will defend nuclear program — Iran’s ambassador

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Iran's intellectual elite will continue to defend the country's nuclear program as its legitimate right, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

Asked whether Tehran plans to resume production of enriched uranium in the medium term following the US and Israeli strikes, the diplomat replied, "This aggression has strengthened Iran's determination to build a desirable future for the country, and as we go toward that goal, our intellectual and scientific elite will continue to adamantly defend its nuclear program as an indisputable and legitimate right."

"Iran's nuclear capabilities are internal, domestic, so damage to infrastructure would be ineffective because nuclear expertise can’t be destroyed by bombardment and missiles," the ambassador said. "We have not had and do not have any demands other than respect for international law."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.