Lula says Trump's tariff letter ‘absurd’, threatens 50% duties on US goods

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called American leader Donald Trump’s letter in which he announced plans to slap 50% duties on Brazilian goods "absurd," and promised to respond in kind.

"If he demands 50% from us, we will also insist on them paying 50%. We’re weighing several possible responses," he said in an interview with local TV channel TV Record.

Lula again pointed to the inaccuracy in the information about bilateral trade provided by Trump, who cited the trade deficit with Brazil as the reason for the move.

"He claims that the United States has a deficit with Brazil, but this is not true. In 2023, we exported $40 billion, while imports totaled $47 billion. We have a deficit of $7 billion. And if we calculate the entire amount over the past 15 years, Brazil's deficit with the United States is $410 billion," the president said.

"Did no one at the Treasury Department explain this to him before he wrote this absurd letter?"

CNN Brasil said earlier that Brasilia is seriously considering mirror measures. The Brazilian leader has already explained that Brazil will respond to the US tariffs on the basis of the national law on reciprocal measures. The law was adopted on April 11 and includes criteria for suspending commercial concessions, investments and obligations related to intellectual property rights.