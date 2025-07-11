War crime committed by Israel in Iran brings situation to critical brink — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Tehran believes that the Israeli regime committed a war crime in the region and pushed the situation to a critical point, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS in an interview.

Meanwhile, Iran "has never quit the negotiating table and remains committed to diplomacy," and the international community has just acknowledged this, he noted.

"However, the tragedies committed by the Israeli regime in our country, including the murder and the martyrdom of our commanders in their homes, which is a war crime, and the martyrdom of our researchers and their families and children, and the attacks on pregnant women brought the situation to a critical brink," Jalali stressed.

The attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities by the US-led Western "hegemonic regime destroyed the rational approach, weakened the logic of negotiations, and senselessly undermined legal and regulatory mechanisms," the diplomat lamented.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States joined the conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar.

Afterward, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire that came into effect on June 24.