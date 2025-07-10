Russia’s role as global energy resources provider important — OPEC

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is a global provider of energy resources, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in an interview with CNBC television.

"Russia is a global provider of energy resources to the world, not just oil. And 10% of global oil supplies come from Russia," Al Ghais said. It is important that there is no dramatic contraction of supplies to the market, he noted, answering the question concerning the potential implications from 500% tariffs on goods from countries buying Russian energy resources, which are currently discussed in the United States.

Any decline in supplies against the remaining trend of growth for energy resources demand would provoke destabilization of the global energy market, the OPEC Secretary General added.