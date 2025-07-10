Russian geo-technologies to be basis of BRICS agricultural lands monitoring

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Geoinformation technologies of TerraTech, a company of the Roscosmos state corporation, will be used as the basic ones for monitoring of agricultural areas in BRICS countries, Roscosmos said.

"Russian geoinformation technologies and smart digital services created by TerraTech on the basis of Earth remote sensing data will be the technology basis for monitoring of agricultural lands of BRICS countries. The new agricultural alliances member-states plan to form in 2025 will be able to use Russian applications for development of technologies of smart and resource-saving cultivation in their territories," the corporation said. Furthermore, the Russian satellite information in the form of ready service solutions for agriculture will be available for BRICS foreign partners and observer nations.

Roscosmos have enough experience to provide for the transfer of Russian space geotechnologies for BRICS partners, First Deputy CEO of TerraTech Maxim Boltachev said.

TerraTech has already analyzed the area of 2.95 mln hectares in cooperation with Brazilian companies as regards the current status and the potential threats to agricultural activities in the country, Roscosmos noted.

"Russian space geo-technologies assisted by artificial intelligence contribute to solution of tasks of global studies of Earth and environment, saving of lands and increase of their fertility, control of sand invasion, detection and monitoring of emissions, including greenhouse gases, and are engaged in implementation of agricultural climatic projects," Roscosmos added.