Lavrov, Rubio highlight importance of normalizing operation of diplomatic missions

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of further work to normalize the operation of diplomatic missions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN events.

"The importance of further work to normalize the operation of both countries’ diplomatic missions was emphasized," the statement reads. "The Russian and US foreign policy agencies will continue constructive and mutually respectful dialogue on a growing range of issues of mutual interest," the ministry added.