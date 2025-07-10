SIMFEROPOL, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are resorting to "chemical terrorism" as they face military setbacks all along frontlines, State Duma deputy Major General Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

"As the Russian army advances along the entire line of contact, the Kiev regime is engaging in chemical terrorism. The Armed Forces of Ukraine use chemical weapons to create contamination zones that hinder the advance of our troops and disable the personnel of the units," Ivlev said.

Given the large scale of Ukraine's own chemical production, the MP noted, this situation should concern the world as well as the United Nations, as serious consequences are possible, primarily for the civilian population.

On July 10, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said that Russia was recording cases of Kiev using toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents, as well as the presence of their mass production in Ukraine. According to him, Russia has asked the organization for technical assistance in connection with the discovery of sets of improvised explosive devices with toxic chemicals in the territories liberated from Ukrainian formations.