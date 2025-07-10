US poised to continue high-level contacts with Russia on Ukraine — Department of State

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The United States is set to continue contacts with Russia at the high political level in an attempt to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has told reporters.

When asked whether the US administration should stop contacts with Russia if US President Donald Trump is disappointed by the ongoing negotiations, she replied: "That's not a way that you can come to some kind of understanding, or agreement, or an effort to stop any carnage and the suffering, but talk to everyone at any point when it comes to those who are involved in the situation."

She said that Trump will do his best to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"He is going to do everything he can within his power to end this war and any other war he has a chance to end," Bruce continued. "We're going to continue to work at it. We understand that these things take time and patience, but obviously we are also frustrated that more progress not been made."

"And while I won't speak or characterize the [US] Secretary [of State Marco Rubio]'s conversations with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov or any other person, it's clear that this is part of that movement toward making decisions about what is necessary just to stop this madness," she added.

Lavrov and Rubio met on Thursday on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

Bruce also assured that Washington has been briefing Kiev regularly about the results of its talks with Moscow.

"You might not hear it in the news, but it doesn't mean that we're not talking quite often, if not all the time, with our Ukrainian friends," the spokesperson said.