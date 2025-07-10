Senior diplomat expects Russia, US to agree on date for next round of talks soon

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will soon agree on a date for the third round of consultations on irritants in bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"I think we will soon set a timeframe for the third round of consultations where these solely bilateral issues, which have recently been called irritants, will be addressed," he noted.

According to Ryabkov, "it’s not about a slowdown in our work on the bilateral agenda with the US, but about a technical break."

Russia-US consultations

Talks on ways to normalize the operation of Russian and US embassies and overcome irritants in bilateral relations were held in the Turkish city of Istanbul on February 27 and April 10. Russia’s delegation to the first and second rounds of consultations was led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Washington’s delegation was headed by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The first meeting, which took place behind closed doors, lasted for over six overs, and the second round of talks lasted for five hours and a half.