China ready to execute top-level agreements with Russia — top Chinese diplomat

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. China is ready to move forward with top-level agreements reached with Russia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Intensive contacts between our leaders play a leading role in ensuring the sustainable development of Sino-Russian relations, despite unprecedented global upheavals. I am ready with you, my dear friend, to make every effort to implement the entire array of agreements at the highest level with a view to strengthening strategic cooperation and protecting interests in the field of security and development," said the Chinese foreign minister.

Wang Yi added that maintaining strategic contacts further boosts the comprehensive nature of cooperation between the two countries. He also said that the Asia-Pacific region is a "fertile land" for the development of cooperation with Russia.

"Overall, peace and stability remain, and regional cooperation and integration processes are gaining momentum. China and Russia, as important dialogue partners in the ASEAN, should strengthen strategic cooperation on the East Asian platforms, support an Asean-centric, open, inclusive structure of regional cooperation, ensure the development of the East Asian Summit and the ASEAN Regional Security Forum (ARF) in the right direction, promote practical cooperation and deepen interaction within these mechanisms to turn them into powerful drivers of global development," he said.