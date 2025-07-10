Russia still 35th in latest FIFA Rankings

GENEVA, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team maintained its position at 35th place in FIFA's latest world rankings, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian national football team played two international friendlies in June - on home turf against Nigeria (1-1) and away against Belarus (4-1), but made no movement on the FIFA list, staying in 35th place with 1,518.54 points.

The FIFA World Ranking is still topped by Argentina (1,885.36 points), followed by Spain in 2nd place (1,867.09 points) and France in 3rd place (1,862.03 points).

The next edition of the FIFA World Ranking will be published on September 18, 2025.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.