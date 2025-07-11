Armenian MFA sees Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Abu-Dhabi as successful

YEREVAN, July 11. /TASS/. Armenia views the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, in Abu Dhabi as a success, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said in a statement.

"Armenia also considers the meeting in Abu Dhabi a success and affirms that it can serve as a serious basis for further implementation of the peace process," said the statement posted to Telegram.

It was previously reported that following the talks Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev acknowledged the progress of border delimitation and tasked the relevant governemnt commissions to continue work in that area.