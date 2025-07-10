Brazil to reroute exports from US to other countries after tariff move — Lula da Silva

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11. /TASS/. Brazil will redirect its exports from the US to other countries, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said following the US announcement that it will slap 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods starting from August 1.

"Brazil's trade with the US makes up just 1.7% of our GDP. You can't call these figures vital," he said in an interview with TV Record. "We will look for other partners.

According to the president, Brazil values relations with the US, but not at the expense of its sovereignty.

"We will not give up the principle of reciprocity. But we will still try to negotiate for the time being," Lula da Silva said.

He said he hopes to secure contracts for Brazilian products in the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, so he will be attending an ASEAN summit in October.

Lula da Silva earlier criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to impose the tariffs as absurd and vowed a tit-for-tat retaliation.