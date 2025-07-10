Kiev to receive 2.3 billion euros from EU — Economy Ministry of Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine will receive 2.3 billion euros from the European Commission under the Ukraine Facility program, said the Ukrainian Economy Ministry.

"New agreements worth 2.3 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility investment instrument were signed in Rome. This amount includes 1.8 billion euros of loan guarantees; 580 million euros of grant and mixed financing," it said on Telegram.

As part of the agreement, Kiev also expects up to ten billion euros of additional investments, the ministry noted.

"The signing was the result of close cooperation between the government of Ukraine, the European Commission and leading international financial institutions," it said.

The European Fund for Assistance to Ukraine was established on March 1, 2024 and provides up to 50 billion euros of stable financing in the form of grants and loans to support the country's rehabilitation, reconstruction and modernization in the period from 2024 to 2027.