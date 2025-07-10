Russia, Brazil agree BRICS can help build "new paradise for all" — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow agrees with Brazil that BRICS can build a "new paradise for everyone," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference following the group’s summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"We share the optimism of Brazilian President Lula (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - TASS) regarding the BRICS' ability to contribute to the creation of a new paradise for all," he said.

Ryabkov is confident that BRICS "already rightfully occupies a place among the key centers of global governance," and the voice of its members "in support of the fundamental interests of the global majority is becoming more and more clearly heard on the international stage every year."

He also said that "the summit participants again confirmed their firm commitment to promoting a more representative and equitable multipolar international order, achieving sustainable development and inclusive growth.".