BRICS not anti-American alliance — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister about Trump's threats

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The BRICS group does not have an anti-American agenda, and talking with its partners and members in the "language of threats" will not work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s threat to levy tariffs on the union.

"BRICS is not an anti-American association. Nothing on the BRICS agenda contains an anti-American component," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"The language of threats, manipulation, if you will, about what is happening and not happening, including on the BRICS platform, is not the language that needs to be spoken with the participants of this association."

He also said that Russia is "closely following the statements of the American administration," noting "that there is no element of novelty here. There have been similar signals before."

According to the deputy minister, "tariff wars, negotiations on tariffs, duties, trade conditions, and so on should be considered, and this also happens on a bilateral basis between states that become targets of such influence from the United States, associations of states. I think this should happen through a normal, calm dialogue, there should be compromises and solutions. This is what we are calling on the American side to do.".