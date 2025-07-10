Senior officer of Ukraine's Security Service gunned down in Kiev — former Ukrainian deputy

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Colonel Ivan Voronich of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was fatally shot in a daylight attack in Kiev, said former Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) Deputy Igor Mosiychuk (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia).

Earlier, Ukrainian media and Kiev's police reported that a shooting had taken place in the capital's Goloseevsky district and that a man had been killed as a result. However, the identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

"On July 10, 2025, at around 9:00 a.m. [local time, or 6:00 a.m. GMT], a man whose identity is yet to be established approached SBU Colonel Ivan Ivanovich Voronich, born on July 19, 1974 <...>, and fired five aimed pistol shots, apparently from a gun with a suppressor, in the city of Kiev," the former Ukrainian deputy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Mosiychuk specified that Voronich had been serving as a senior operations officer of the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the Special Operations Center since November 2024. "The victim suffered multiple fatal gunshot wounds in the shooting and died on the spot," he added.

Roman Chervinsky, a former commander of one of Ukraine's special operations forces units, also confirmed that the person killed was Colonel Voronich. This is "a great loss" for many SBU employees, Chervinsky said.

The Ukrainian police are searching for the assailant. An interception plan has been announced in Kiev.