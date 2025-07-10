Trump to take in intel from Rubio’s meeting with Lavrov, decide next steps on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will be briefed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and decide next steps on Ukraine based on that intel, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has told reporters.

She quoted Rubio as saying that "the Russians share some ideas that he said he would take back to the President."

"And of course, we will see what he [Trump] says," she added, when asked about Washington’s future steps on Russia and Ukraine.