Kazakh President responds to Trump on introduction of tariffs

ASTANA, July 10. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to US President Donald Trump following Washington's statement on the introduction of 25% customs duties on goods from Kazakhstan from August 1.

As the press service of the Kazakh President reported, Tokayev confirmed his readiness for dialogue and expressed confidence in reaching a compromise.

"The President of Kazakhstan confirmed our country's readiness to continue a constructive dialogue in order to develop a rational solution to trade issues. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade problem," the statement said.

Tokayev also stressed that Astana views Washington "as a long-standing trade and investment partner" and is "committed to developing fair, predictable, mutually beneficial trade ties."

This week, Trump published a series of letters to heads of state on his Truth Social page about the introduction of duties on goods. Kazakhstan is one of such countries. In a letter to Tokayev Trump indicated that from August 1, Washington will introduce duties on all goods imported from the republic in the amount of 25%.

He also warned that if Astana introduces retaliatory duties, Washington will increase its tariff rates. The US President also suggested treating this decision with understanding, since it is important for US national security. The Ministry of Trade of Kazakhstan then reported that the duties will not affect 95% of Kazakhstan's exports to the United States, including oil, uranium, silver, metal alloys, tantalum and titanium. The ministry reported that they are ready for negotiations with Washington, sent proposals and assured that the United States is considering them and a date for contacts will be set. The ministry also made it clear that there is no talk of introducing retaliatory measures.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United States in 2024 amounted to $4.2 billion. According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the United States was not among the main export partners in 2024 - the share of imports of American goods to the republic in monetary terms was 3.8%. Trade turnover between the countries for January-May 2025 amounted to $1.26 billion, including exports of $418.2 million.

As the Kazinform agency reported, citing data from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the United States entered the top ten countries that invested the most in the country's economy in the period from 2015 to 2024 ($31.1 billion).