Rubio acknowledges Ukraine peace to take time, patience

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. The United States understands that resolving the Ukraine conflict will take time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"We're going to continue to work at it. We understand that these things take time and patience," he said at a news conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The talks between the foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We understand that these things take time and patience, but obviously we're also frustrated that more progress has not been made, and hopefully we'll have more clarity about what exactly the Russian position and priorities are in this regard, and can begin to make some progress.

"But obviously we're also frustrated that more progress has not been made, and hopefully we'll have more clarity about what exactly the Russian position and priorities are in this regard, and can begin to make some progress. But it's been difficult, as you've seen.

"We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude. And then we shared some ideas about what that might look like. And obviously I'll take that back to the president here as early as this evening, and hopefully there's something that we can build on there."

The talks between Lavrov and Rubio lasted almost an hour. They previously met in Riyadh on February 19 as part of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States. According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following the current meeting, Lavrov and Rubio discussed the settlement in Ukraine, the restoration of economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the work of diplomatic missions.