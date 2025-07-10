Trump to have final authority over new US sanctions against Russia — Rubio

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will have the final say on when and how potential anti-Russian sanctions will be implemented, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The president has said that that's an option that's available to him, both under existing authorities, but primarily if the Senate and the House can pass legislation that gives them the opportunity to do that, engaging with Congress on what that bill would look like. Obviously, the president needs flexibility on how those sanctions would be applied and when, because it gives them maximum leverage in any conversation or negotiation. So he has talked about that as being a real option, and now obviously we've been engaging with the Senate in particular over the last week on what that bill will look like, and the leaders of both chambers have said that they're prepared to begin to move forward on that. That's the president's decision to make," Rubio said.

"We've expressed this to the Russians weeks ago. We told them that moment would come or something like this could happen, and we'll continue to express it, because that's the reality."

He added that Trump is "frustrated by the fact that more progress has not been made" and that both chambers of Congress are ready to work on new anti-Russian sanctions.

On July 8, Trump said he could approve the passage of a bill on new sanctions against Russia through Congress. It was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of Senate members. The main authors of the document were Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut). Their initiative also provides for secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners. The senators' proposal specified import duties of 500% on imports to the United States from the countries that buy oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia.

On July 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wished the United States to realize that anti-Russian sanctions are not working and are hitting the very initiators of the anti-Russian policy.