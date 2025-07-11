Ukraine, EU lost in conflict with Russia but pretend they can win — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, July 11. /TASS/. Ukraine, along with the leaders of the European Union, continues to act as though it can emerge triumphant from the armed conflict with Russia, even though it has long been defeated, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated during a morning program on Kossuth Radio, where he commented on events in Ukraine.

"This kind of war has no solution, and the Ukrainians have practically lost it. Ukraine has lost this war together with Europe, but no one has the courage to admit it and draw the necessary conclusions. Instead, they pretend this war can be won on the battlefield," the prime minister said.

Orban noted that EU leaders still aim to "defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory" and, toward this goal, continue to provide Kiev with both military and financial support. "This is our war, they say in Brussels," Orban remarked, stressing that the European Union should have never become embroiled in the conflict in the first place. Now, he argued, the priority should be to pursue a swift end to the fighting through negotiations.