Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered an overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in Kiev and a military airfield over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial sector in Kiev and the infrastructure of a military airfield. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,310 troops in all frontline areas in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,310 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 165 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 225 troops and a foreign-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 205 troops, a tank and three artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 435 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 220 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 60 troops and two artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Kondratovka, Varachino, Yablonovka, Yunakovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five field artillery systems, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petro-Ivanovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Kolodezi and Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 225 personnel, a UK-made Snatch armored combat vehicle and 15 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, Seversk and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles, three field artillery systems and an Israeli-made RADA counterbattery radar in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 435 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Udachnoye, Rodinskoye, Muravka and Petrovskogo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Filiya and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 435 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 11 motor vehicles and five artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station and an Israeli-made RADA counterbattery radar of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Karla Marksa, Iskra, Kamyshevakha, Voskresenka and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery systems and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian troops and two enemy artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Novoandreyevka and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Yantarnoye and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 60 Ukrainian army personnel, five motor vehicles, two artillery systems, nine electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 131 areas over past day

Russian forces struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 131 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an ammunition depot, a missile armament facility and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 131 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 185 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 185 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs and 185 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 68,662 unmanned aerial vehicles, 614 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,183 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,576 multiple rocket launchers, 27,212 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,942 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.