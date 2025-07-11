Zelensky says Germany ready to buy 2 Patriot systems for Ukraine from US

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said Germany is ready to buy two Patriot systems for Ukraine from the US, and Norway can pay for one more.

"We have a positive dialogue with [US President Donald] Trump regarding Patriot systems. My request is about 10 Patriot systems and an adequate number of missiles for these systems. Germany is ready to pay - I have an agreement with them - two systems. Norway is ready to pay - I have a bilateral agreement with the prime minister - one system," he said at a news conference in Rome, according to a video of the event posted to his office's YouTube account.

Zelensky said he is now awaiting a response from the US and the systems manufacturer about when they can be purchased.