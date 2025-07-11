Lavrov says he didn’t discuss future of New START Treaty with US Secretary of State Rubio

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he didn’t discuss the future prospects of the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) at a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur.

"This was not discussed," Russia's top diplomat said, responding to a corresponding question at a press conference after ASEAN meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) limited the number of intercontinental ballistic and some other missiles and nuclear warheads for Russia and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21, 2023 that Moscow was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The head of state emphasized that before resuming discussions about further activities under the Treaty, Russia needed to understand how the arsenals of NATO’s other nuclear-armed countries, the UK and France, would be taken into account along with US capacities.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov emphasized earlier it was not Russia that dismantled arms control tools, including the New START Treaty and, therefore, would not offer anything at its own initiative. He further said that Moscow had not received any initiatives from the administration of US President Donald Trump on this score.