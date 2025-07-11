US hits Canada with 35% tariffs from August 1

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that the US will introduce 35% tariffs on Canada from August 1.

"Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," he wrote in the letter, according to a copy posted to his Truth Social account.

"If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge," Trump warned.

"The United States imposed tariffs on Canada to deal with our nation’s fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our country," the US president said.