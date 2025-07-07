MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod has called the losses of Ukraine’s army during the military conflict with Russia "crazy."

In an interview with the Ukrainian YouTube channel Politeka Online, the politician touched on the topic of recent exchanges of bodies of dead servicemen between Ukraine and Russia.

"That same return of 6,000 bodies, in return we gave up to a hundred, as far as I remember. You must agree, this has a negative effect on society, because we are well aware that the losses are crazy and we are not told about the losses," she said.

Skorokhod said she receives many letters from relatives of deceased Ukrainian soldiers who cannot receive the payments they are entitled to from the state. "There is a question of payments, we are all well aware of the budget situation. I have been bombarded with appeals about not receiving payments in full, which are guaranteed by the state. And with the return of so many bodies and everything else, we understand that these payments are only increasing," she added.

According to Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted.

"Look at the real losses, not the nonsense, the numbers for fools that the government fabricates, but the real losses. You don't have to go far, just look at the cemeteries," she said.

Earlier, Skorokhod expressed concern about the growing number of burials in cemeteries and the falling birth rate in Ukraine. She said she was shocked by the birth rate statistics both in the country and in Kiev, believing that a dark cloud is forming over Ukraine’s future.