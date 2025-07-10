Trump frustrated by Russia's rigidity over Ukraine — Rubio

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump has been frustrated by the rigidity on the Russian side over the conflict in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the United States is prepared to continue dialogue for reconciliation.

"The president has been pretty clear: he is disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict. We hope that can change. We are going to continue to stay involved," he told reporters.

He added that the US president was also disappointed by the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, adding that Washington has spent significant time and effort for it.

Lavrov met with Rubio in Kuala Lumpur on July 10. Their previous meeting took place during Russia-US talks in Riyadh on February 19.

On July 7, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced that Rubio will depart to Kuala Lumpur to take part in an ASEAN event and hold a number of bilateral meetings. Lavrov travelled to Kuala Lumpur on a visit on July 10-11.