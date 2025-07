NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. US allies agreed to pay for American arms supplies to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

"We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons," he said in an interview with NBC News.

He added that the deal was reached at a NATO summit last month.