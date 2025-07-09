Russians could face prison time for enrolling at Yale after deemed 'undesirable' — lawyer

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Any Russian citizen who chooses to enroll or study at Yale University after its designation as an undesirable organization in the country could face a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,400) or five years imprisonment, lawyer Sergey Zhorin told TASS.

"Participation in paid or unpaid programs at Yale University after July 8, 2025 may be classified as ‘involvement in the activities of an undesirable organization.’ First of all, this entails an administrative fine (from 5,000 to 500,000 rubles), and repeated violations may lead to criminal liability (up to four years imprisonment). Any tuition payments could be interpreted as ‘financing the activities of an undesirable organization,’ carrying a criminal penalty of up to five years. Diplomas and participation obtained before the designation (prior to July 8, 2025) remain valid, the measure is not retroactive," Zhorin explained.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office designated Yale University an undesirable organization.