Defense minister can become new Ukraine’s ambassador to US — Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky did not rule out that the current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov would be the new Ukrainian ambassador to the United States.

"The ambassador to the United States will be replaced. I will tell you frankly, if I decide, and it will be soon, to represent our country in the United States of America, that is, our key ambassador, will be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. This will certainly have an impact on serious changes in the government of Ukraine," he said at a press conference in Rome.

Zelensky also said that the current ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova would continue to work in Ukraine "if she so wishes.".