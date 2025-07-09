Belarus resolves issues over creating Oreshnik-armed units — Joint Staff

MINSK, July 9. /TASS/. All issues over establishing Belarusian units outfitted with Russia’s cutting-edge Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile systems have already been resolved, Pavel Muraveyko, Head of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus, said.

"As of now, we have resolved all logistics issues as well as all the issues of establishing, shaping and developing the units outfitted with Oreshnik systems," he said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Segodnya media outlet.

On July 1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik system will be deployed in the republic by the end of the year.

Earlier, he emphasized that, with the adoption of the military doctrine and security concept of the Union State, the agreement on security guarantees between Russia and Belarus had achieved an unprecedented level of strategic partnership and military coordination.

Following the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on December 6, 2024, Moscow and Minsk approved a joint security concept and signed an interstate treaty on security guarantees within the framework of the Union State. After the meeting, Lukashenko stated that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy Russian medium-range ballistic missiles, the Oreshnik, in Belarus. In response, the Russian president indicated that the Oreshnik system could be deployed in Belarus in the second half of 2025.