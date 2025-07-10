US envoy calls for developing Marshall Plan for Ukraine

ROME, July 10. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has called for developing a program similar to the Marshall Plan in order to reconstruct Ukraine after the conflict is over.

"In the aftermath of World War II, the United States and our European allies had to transform war-torn regions back into functioning nation states. We can see the success of such efforts, most notably with the European recovery plan known to us as the Marshall Plan," he pointed out, addressing a Ukraine recovery conference in Rome. "The United States and Europeans can lead such an effort again with Ukraine," the US envoy added.

Kellogg noted that the Marshall Plan "paved the way for economic partnerships between the United States and European nations," and now, similar measures needed to be developed to aid Ukraine.

The Marshall Plan was a program to aid Europe after World War II, initiated by US Secretary of State George Marshall in 1947.