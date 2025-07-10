Russian MP says no-confidence vote in EC chief von der Leyen exposes divisions inside EU

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The vote of no confidence in the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen exposed the divisions that exist inside the European Parliament (EP), Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party told TASS.

"The vote in the European Parliament on the vote of no confidence in the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen revealed a split in the European parliamentarians. Only half of the EP supported her, 30% were in favor of von der Leyen's resignation," Slutsky said.

Earlier, at the plenary session in Strasbourg, the European Parliament rejected a resolution of no confidence in von der Leyen, officially put forward in connection with allegations of corruption in the procurement of vaccines against COVID-19.

360 out of 553 deputies voted the resolution down, 174 supported it and 18 EP members abstained.