Lebanon gets guarantees of Israeli pullout in exchange for Hezbollah disarmament — report

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. Lebanon received guarantees from the US and France that Israel will pull out its troops in exchange for disarming Hezbollah, the Emirati newspaper The National​​​​​​ reported, citing Lebanese sources.

According to the report, Lebanon is ready to meet the main US demand, which is to give full control over the military to the government, but agreed to start implementing the deal only Western guarantees were honored.

"Our main priority is a truce and a withdrawal of Israeli troops," a source said.

According to the National, Hezbollah expressed readiness to lay down its arms.