{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Lebanon gets guarantees of Israeli pullout in exchange for Hezbollah disarmament — report

"Our main priority is a truce and a withdrawal of Israeli troops," a source told the Emirati newspaper The National

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. Lebanon received guarantees from the US and France that Israel will pull out its troops in exchange for disarming Hezbollah, the Emirati newspaper The National​​​​​​ reported, citing Lebanese sources.

According to the report, Lebanon is ready to meet the main US demand, which is to give full control over the military to the government, but agreed to start implementing the deal only Western guarantees were honored.

"Our main priority is a truce and a withdrawal of Israeli troops," a source said.

According to the National, Hezbollah expressed readiness to lay down its arms.

Tags
IsraelLebanon
Middle East conflict
Yemen to keep attacking ships in Red Sea until Israeli operation in Gaza continues
"What happened in the Red Sea sends a clear signal: all shipping companies that continue to work with the adversary will face tough measures," the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said
Read more
Rubio says meeting with Lavrov was ‘an important one’
The top US diplomat emphasized that Washington's current strategy involves continued engagement in peace efforts while maintaining communication with all parties to the Ukraine conflict
Read more
UK, France might join nuclear deterrence forces if need arises
The UK government also added that "any adversary threatening the vital interests of Britain or France could be confronted by the strength of the nuclear forces of both nations"
Read more
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian Railways appoints four more trains between Moscow, St. Petersburg
The company continues recording the high demand for tickets in the service of St. Petersburg - Moscow and back
Read more
Russian MFA says Germany does poor job disguising desire to help with strikes on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the German chancellor "does not stop playing the hypocrite" as he tries to justify allegedly inevitable supplies of Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime
Read more
Trump's anti-BRICS tariffs would backfire on US, economist warns
According to Igbal Guliyev, Dean of the Department of Financial Economics at MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the BRICS countries are rapidly forming a parallel architecture in the financial, technological and institutional areas
Read more
Defense minister can become new Ukraine’s ambassador to US — Zelensky
He also said that the current ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova would continue to work in Ukraine "if she so wishes"
Read more
Russia harvests grain from 1.2 mln hectares in 2025 — Agriculture Ministry
Deputy Minister Andrey Razin noted that the sowing of spring crops in Russia is almost complete, with only about 2.5% of the total planned area remaining to be sown
Read more
Bank of Russia may revise key rate, inflation outlook in July
"If trends evolved at present remain, the Bank of Russia will consider rate lowering with a greater probability," Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said
Read more
Russia, Brazil agree BRICS can help build "new paradise for all" — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov is confident that BRICS "already rightfully occupies a place among the key centers of global governance"
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region kills civilian, leaves another injured
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the town of Shebekino once again came under Ukrainian fire
Read more
Belarus resolves issues over creating Oreshnik-armed units — Joint Staff
On July 1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik system will be deployed in the republic by the end of the year
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio highlight importance of normalizing operation of diplomatic missions
According to the statement, the Russian and US foreign policy agencies will continue constructive and mutually respectful dialogue
Read more
Paris prosecutors await US extradition papers for Russian basketballer Kasatkin
The prosecutor's office pointed out that "in accordance with the bilateral agreement, such documents must be provided within a period of 60 days"
Read more
US poised to continue high-level contacts with Russia on Ukraine — Department of State
US leader Donald Trump will do his best to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said
Read more
Trump to take in intel from Rubio’s meeting with Lavrov, decide next steps on Ukraine
US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce quoted Rubio as saying that "the Russians share some ideas that he said he would take back to the President"
Read more
US military sending artillery, rocket shells to Ukraine
According to the agency, the officials — whose names were not disclosed — said that 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision munitions are now being provided to Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine may seek black market arms to refill stockpiles — senior Russian MP
Viktor Vodolatsky noted that Europe has already exhausted its reserves and is running low on stockpiles
Read more
Russia never attacked anyone first, Kremlin says
Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often
Read more
Kremlin says reacts calmly to Trump’s harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, the US leader said he was "not happy with Putin" following their phone call on July 3
Read more
Russians could face prison time for enrolling at Yale after deemed 'undesirable' — lawyer
Diplomas and participation obtained before the designation remain valid, the measure is not retroactive, Sergey Zhorin said
Read more
Poland to host 2026 international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction — prime minister
According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Warsaw will tangibly benefit from holding the event, as it could attract investment into Poland’s logistics infrastructure, which plays a crucial role in delivering aid and supplies to Ukraine
Read more
Cosmonauts use citrus peels to freshen air on ISS — Roscosmos cosmonaut
Ivan Vagner added that in space he missed "simple earthly things and especially the sounds of rain"
Read more
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Read more
China ready to execute top-level agreements with Russia — top Chinese diplomat
Wang Yi added that maintaining strategic contacts further boosts the comprehensive nature of cooperation between the two countries
Read more
Rubio says he discussed new approach to Ukrainian settlement with Lavrov
The US secretary of state added that contacts with Russia will continue
Read more
Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports
"Copper is the second most used material," the US leader stressed
Read more
Von der Leyen survives confidence vote as dissent surprises Brussels
The European Commission president argued that the EU "needs strength, vision, and the capacity to act"
Read more
Washington’s contradictory actions, statements hinder dialogue — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Moscow still continues to steadily pursue a course for the improvement of the relations
Read more
Geopolitics not influencing on oil demand, supply assessment — OPEC
OPEC reacts as required to geopolitical factors but always according to fundamental factors, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said
Read more
Russian deputy foreign minister advises to study BRICS’ documents to those afraid of group
BRICS does not have a hidden agenda, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Sitronics Electro plans to export charging stations to Georgia, Kyrgyzstan
The company’s CEO Andrey Gurlenov emphasized that Sitronics Electro offers integrated solutions, which facilitates entry into foreign markets
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis say they delivered missile strike on international airport in Israel
The Yemeni rebel group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the goal of the operation was attained
Read more
Press review: Trump ramps up rhetoric toward Russia as EU eyes Ukraine accession talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 10th
Read more
Israel to resume strikes on Iran with renewed vigor if needed — minister
The graduation ceremony is a direct message to the dictator Ali Khamenei, the Jewish state’s defense minister Israel Katz said
Read more
Construction of Congo pipeline with Russian participation may begin in 2026
The pipeline is planned to be built within three years
Read more
US removes Rosoboronexport from list of Syria-related sanctions
Previously Rosoboronexport was repeatedly subject to US sanctions
Read more
Coalition of willing ready to deploy to Ukraine immediately after ceasefire — Macron
The French president said the plans for assistance to Ukraine were not related to the program of bilateral Franco-British military cooperation
Read more
OPEC forecasts US oil production to peak in 2030
According to OPEC’s forecast, US oil production is projected to reach 23.1 mln bpd by 2030
Read more
Senior officer of Ukraine's Security Service gunned down in Kiev — former Ukrainian deputy
Ivan Voronich served as a senior operations officer of the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the Special Operations Center since November 2024
Read more
Bitcoin rises to new all-time high topping $116,000
The biggest cryptocurrency surged through the $116,000 mark at 9:20 p.m. GMT
Read more
US 'sanction moves', future ties with Russia: remarks by deputy foreign minister
TASS has compiled the main statements of Sergey Ryabkov
Read more
US to impose 50% tariffs on imports from Brazil starting August — Trump
He published on his Truth Social page the text of a message addressed to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outlining the new tariff level
Read more
Israel believes Iran has enriched uranium left, despite US strikes — NYT
According to the newspaper, Iran may change its policy and start distributing its nuclear program to small enterprises throughout the country instead of concentrating many nuclear program facilities in one place
Read more
Number of journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Iran rises to 12 — media
Earlier, the Iranian authorities reported that nine media workers were killed and ten others were injured
Read more
Serbia prepares to launch peaceful nuclear energy program
Vinca Institute Director Slavko Dimovic said his institute wants to become the driving force behind Serbia’s peaceful nuclear program from the scientific and educational point of view
Read more
Moscow, Astana in dialogue on flight of Ukrainian drones — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said the issue is in the spotlight
Read more
US seeks to convince allies to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, Germany and Spain are among these countries
Read more
Aeroflot to start flying to Gelendzhik from Moscow since July 18
Flights will be made by narrow-body Airbus A320 airliners
Read more
Russia helps India upgrade Kashmir naval antiaircraft guns
According to Rosoboronexport, the upgrade will allow firing new guided antiaircraft missile with inclined launch of the Shtil-1 complex which the Talwar and Shivalik frigates are armed with
Read more
Russian MP says no-confidence vote in EC chief von der Leyen exposes divisions inside EU
174 supported EP members supported the resolution
Read more
BRICS now "in full swing" — Russian deputy foreign minister
"We are moving towards new, I am sure, impressive results," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Sitronics Electro to produce about 100 charge stations in 2025 — CEO
Andrey Gurlenov noted that the company has high expectations of the Russian electric car Atom and development of the Evolute electric cars line
Read more
Mercenary from Argentina eliminated in Ukraine — La Nación
Emmanuel Vilte was killed by a drone strike on mercenary positions
Read more
Russian forces continue advancing, creating buffer zones along way — Kremlin spokesman
When asked to comment on the Ukrainian army’s stated intention to retake positions in Russia’s borderline regions of Kursk and Belgorod, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "did not react to that in any way"
Read more
Vietnam invites militaries of five nations, including Russia, to join parade
As of now, Cuba has officially responded to the invitation, confirming that Cuba’s Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera will attend the ceremony in Hanoi
Read more
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
Read more
PhosAgro delivers four mln tons of fertilizers to BRICS states in 2024
After abandoning fertilizers made by Russian companies Europe will have to search for less environmentally-friendly analogues of lower quality from other supplies, Deputy CEO for sales, marketing, and logistics of the company Mikhail Sterkin noted
Read more
Russia has surplus in grain, sugar output — PM
Mikhail Mishustin said the volumes of vegetable oil, meat and meat products increased over the last year
Read more
Lavrov holding meeting with top US diplomat in Kuala Lumpur
Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio last met in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the February 19 negotiations between Russian and US delegations
Read more
Trump may impose sanctions against Russia only if gets more control — media
According to the Politico, the bill in its current version gives the president the ability "to waive a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian oil and uranium"
Read more
BRICS not anti-American alliance — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister about Trump's threats
"Nothing on the BRICS agenda contains an anti-American component," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Senior diplomat expects Russia, US to agree on date for next round of talks soon
According to Sergey Ryabkov, "it’s not about a slowdown in our work on the bilateral agenda with the US, but about a technical break"
Read more
Kazakh President responds to Trump on introduction of tariffs
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade problem
Read more
Russian troops liberate Tolstoy community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
German embassy in Moscow apologizes for posting map with wrong Soviet flag
The embassy replaced the picture
Read more
Press review: Trump vows more arms for Ukraine as Netanyahu discusses Iran war prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 9th
Read more
Russia condemns attacks on merchant ships in Red Sea — UN mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia does not accept any actions that pose threats to the safety of crews, cargoes and the freedom of international navigation
Read more
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Read more
Rubio acknowledges Ukraine peace to take time, patience
The talks between the foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Read more
Ukraine alliance 'coalition of the willing' to open headquarters in Paris — statement
The coalition convened at the Northwood military base not far from the British capital on Thursday
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting not scheduled yet — Rubio
Washington remains open to dialogue with Moscow
Read more
Romanian lawmaker suggests von der Leyen's no-confidence story not over
According to Diana Sosoaca, a number of EP members representing Romania, who initiated the vote, came under pressure
Read more
IMF to revise downward forecast for Russian GDP — spokesperson
"Inflation is easing, but is still high, and Russia, like many countries, is affected by high risks and uncertainty," IMF Director of the Communications Department Julie Kozack said
Read more
Child protects mother in Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk beach — official
Alexander Khinshtein also noted that if the need arose, Kursk doctors would contact their colleagues at federal medical centers
Read more
Dikson port to be base station of Trans-Arctic Corridor — Kremlin aide
It requires to be upgraded, Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Russia, China launch first computer-enabled anti-missile exercises
The main goal is to drill joint operations of air defense units to protect the territory from ballistic and cruise missiles
Read more
Battlegroup Center's servicemen hoist Russian, brigade flags in liberated Dachnoye
On July 7, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry officially reported the liberation of Dachnoye
Read more
Russia still 35th in latest FIFA Rankings, and Argentina still first
Argentina is followed by Spain and France
Read more
External power supply to Zaporozhye nuke plant restored
"The Dneprovskaya 750 kV line is back in operation," the nuclear facility said
Read more
India may impose retaliatory duties on US over tariffs on car imports — WTO
The safeguard measures will affect $2,895 million worth of relevant goods from India to the United States annually
Read more
Kiev to receive 2.3 billion euros from EU — Economy Ministry of Ukraine
Kiev also expects up to ten billion euros of additional investments, the ministry noted
Read more
Moscow credits Qatar for helping bring two girls back from Ukraine to their mom in Russia
The two sisters left Russia with their grandmother back in 2020
Read more
Sales of new cars in Russia down 28% in 1H to 607,500 units — ministry
In particular, sales in the segment of passenger cars decreased by 26% to 526,700 units
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry monitoring detention of basketballer Kasatkin in Paris
Daniil Kasatkin was arrested at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport at the request of US authorities on June 21
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry sees no need in gold miners nationalization
According to Anton Siluanov, the ministry is further strengthening control over production, strengthening control over export operations
Read more
Russia introduces jail terms for servicemen who refuse to go to combat — law
Those who voluntarily surrender to the enemy will face a prison sentence of up to ten years
Read more
Lula says Trump's tariff letter ‘absurd’, threatens 50% duties on US goods
Brazilian President again pointed to the inaccuracy in the information about bilateral trade provided by Trump, who cited the trade deficit with Brazil as the reason for the move
Read more
Israel says killed commander of Hezbollah artillery
Murad Mohammed Jamal's "activities posed a threat to the state of Israel and were a gross violation of the [ceasefire] agreements between Israel and Lebanon," the army said
Read more
Brazil wants to create guarantee mechanisms to increase investments in BRICS
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that this is also an important area of joint work
Read more
Share of non-cash payments in Russia has reached 86% — Central Bank
According to the regulator, the development of payment infrastructure continues
Read more
Ukraine resorts to 'chemical terrorism' amid failures on front — State Duma deputy
Given the large scale of Ukraine's own chemical production, Leonid Ivlev noted, this situation should concern the world as well as the United Nations, as serious consequences are possible
Read more
Phosagro plans to double fertilizer shipments to Africa within five years
First Deputy CEO Siroj Loikov cited the launch of the production facility in Volkhov as a key factor contributing to Phosagro’s expanded export capacity to Africa, owing to its proximity to Baltic Sea ports
Read more
Russian troops advance toward Seversk as Ukrainians rush to build up forces — expert
Andrey Marochko said that over the past few days, Russian forces conducted a successful maneuver and took hold of two tree lines north of Chubarovsky Pond, located east of Seversk in the DPR
Read more
Trump frustrated by Russia's rigidity over Ukraine — Rubio
The secretary of state added that the US president was also disappointed by the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace process
Read more
Russia’s recognition of Emirate of Afghanistan paves way for full-fledged partnership
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Afghanistan possesses a unique geostrategic position and, in the future, could serve as a key link in the implementation of major energy and infrastructure projects
Read more
European Commission suggests ‘flexible’ oil ceiling for Russian oil — source
The source did not detail how the European Commission intends to ensure compliance with such measure
Read more
Yemen to keep attacking ships in Red Sea until Israeli operation in Gaza continues
"What happened in the Red Sea sends a clear signal: all shipping companies that continue to work with the adversary will face tough measures," the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said
Read more
Brazil to reroute exports from US to other countries after tariff move — Lula da Silva
According to the president, Brazil values relations with the US, but not at the expense of its sovereignty
Read more
Russia-Saudi trade commission to meet in second half of 2025 — Lavrov
Both countries have the mutual disposition towards the continuation of close interaction in the OPEC+ format, the top Russian diplomat said
Read more