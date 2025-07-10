Israel says killed commander of Hezbollah artillery

TEL AVIV, July 10. /TASS/. Israel has liquidated Hezbollah’s artillery commander Mohammed Jamal Murad near the settlement of Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon, the army said.

It said the commander was responsible for numerous rocket attacks on Israel and in recent months has been trying to "restore Hezbollah's artillery potential in the coastal sector."

"Murad's activities posed a threat to the state of Israel and were a gross violation of the [ceasefire] agreements between Israel and Lebanon," the army said.

On Thursday, the army said it struck another area of southern Lebanon aiming to destroy one of Hezbollah's military headquarters, whose existence, according to Israel, was a violation of the ceasefire.