Paris, London may coordinate their nuclear deterrent forces — Macron

PARIS, July 10. /TASS/. France and the United Kingdom do not rule out coordination of their nuclear deterrence forces, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"In line with the decisions we’ve made, we are not excluding coordination of our deterrent forces. This sends a message both to our partners and to our adversaries," Macron said after a Franco-British summit held as part of the French president’s state visit to the UK.

According to him, the two countries have agreed to establish a joint nuclear control group, which will be tasked with developing such cooperation.

The British government said yesterday that any adversary threatening the vital interests of Britain or France could face the might of the strategic nuclear forces of both countries.