Russia to consider UK-France nuclear partnership in military planning — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia will take into account UK-France nuclear deterrence partnership both politically and in military planning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Now that this type of interaction is being formalized and put on a stable and solid basis, we will take this into account not only politically but also in our military planning," the senior Russian diplomat said, responding to a corresponding question.

Russia cannot ignore the aggregate potential of these two countries as the US closest allies in NATO, he stressed.

"All this fits into the general and, let us say directly, anti-Russian focus of the NATO policy," the high-ranking diplomat explained.

The UK government announced earlier that Great Britain and France will develop closer cooperation in nuclear deterrence, indicating a possibility of coordinated actions in that field. The British authorities also vowed that "any adversary that threatens the vital interests of Great Britain or France could potentially face a combined response from … their [strategic] nuclear forces."

In addition, London and Paris intend to announce closer cooperation in nuclear research while "maintaining the international non-proliferation regime.".