European leadership seeks to mobilize continent for war against Russia — Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. The current leaders of Europe have forgotten the lessons of history and are once again attempting to mobilize the continent for war against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference following his participation in ASEAN-related events in Kuala Lumpur.

"The latest statements and actions coming from Berlin, Paris, and London indicate that the current generation of politicians who have come to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history, have disregarded the conclusions humanity as a whole has drawn from those lessons, and are, in essence, once again attempting to raise Europe for war. This time, no longer a hybrid war, but a direct war against Russia," Lavrov said, commenting on remarks made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who claimed that diplomatic means of resolving the Ukrainian conflict have been exhausted.

Lavrov also assured that Moscow will take Europe’s course toward militarization into consideration across all areas of its planning. He drew attention to what he described as the militarist policies of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and manifestations of Nazism in Europe. "If Europe is heading down this path again, it is regrettable. We will fully take this into account in all spheres of our planning," Lavrov said.