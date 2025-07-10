{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Ukraine alliance 'coalition of the willing' to open headquarters in Paris — statement

The coalition convened at the Northwood military base not far from the British capital on Thursday

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The headquarters of the Ukraine-friendly alliance dubbed the "coalition of the willing" will open in Paris and move to London a year later, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a communique.

The coalition convened at the Northwood military base not far from the British capital on Thursday. Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron attended it in person, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Vladimir Zelensky and other leaders joined it remotely. For the first time, representatives of the United States, including Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg, as well as senators Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut), took part.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS that the "coalition of the willing" project has turned into "yet another gathering of ‘Ukraine’s friends.’"

Ukraine crisis
Serbia prepares to launch peaceful nuclear energy program
Vinca Institute Director Slavko Dimovic said his institute wants to become the driving force behind Serbia’s peaceful nuclear program from the scientific and educational point of view
Yemen’s Houthis say they delivered missile strike on international airport in Israel
The Yemeni rebel group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the goal of the operation was attained
Iran could develop nuclear arms within one year, Netanyahu claims
According to the Israeli prime minister, Tehran had a manufacturing capability of about "300 ballistic missiles a month"
US military sending artillery, rocket shells to Ukraine
According to the agency, the officials — whose names were not disclosed — said that 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision munitions are now being provided to Ukraine
Territorial integrity principle not applicable to Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the use of the term "annexation" regarding Crimea, Sevastopol, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, is incorrect and unacceptable
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Press review: Trump vows more arms for Ukraine as Netanyahu discusses Iran war prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 9th
US Transportation Secretary Duffy appointed acting head of NASA
According to US President Donald Trump, Duffy "will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time"
Nuclear powers must maintain dialogue — French defense minister
Sebastien Lecornu stated that "nuclear-armed states have special obligations toward one another"
Indonesia to remain BRICS member despite tariff threats from US — official
Earlier, US President Trump announced that "any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an additional 10% tariff"
Slovakia again blocks EU sanctions against Russia — report
According to EU diplomats, a compromise on the sanctions could be reached within the next few days
Trump frustrated by Russia's rigidity over Ukraine — Rubio
The secretary of state added that the US president was also disappointed by the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace process
Lavrov, Rubio hold frank exchange of opinions on Ukraine, Iran, Syria — Russia’s MFA
According to the ministry, the two countries’ top diplomats "reaffirmed their commitment to finding peaceful solutions to conflict situations, restoring Russia-US economic and humanitarian cooperation, and reviving unhindered communication between the two countries’ societies"
Russia still 35th in latest FIFA Rankings, and Argentina still first
Argentina is followed by Spain and France
Diplomatic tools to settle Ukrainian conflict exhausted — German Chancellor Merz
"We will continue helping Ukraine, even despite the resistance from the political left and the pro-Russian right forces," Friedrich Merz said
Kremlin says reacts calmly to Trump’s harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, the US leader said he was "not happy with Putin" following their phone call on July 3
Zelensky asks US Special Envoy Kellogg for weapons including air defense systems
US President Donald Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev
Germany plans to buy hundreds of new Leopard 2 tanks for its military — report
"Not a single tank delivered to Ukraine has an active protection system against drones and anti-tank guided missiles," military analyst and former Italian officer Thomas Tyner said
Two wounded by falling debris from intercepted Ukrainian drone in Belgorod — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, details of the consequences are being clarified
Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region kills civilian, leaves another injured
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the town of Shebekino once again came under Ukrainian fire
Russians could face prison time for enrolling at Yale after deemed 'undesirable' — lawyer
Diplomas and participation obtained before the designation remain valid, the measure is not retroactive, Sergey Zhorin said
Lavrov-Rubio meeting in Malaysia being worked out — MFA
"I can confirm that such a meeting is being coordinated," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Lavrov arrives in Malaysia to take part in ASEAN events
A Russian government jet has landed at Kuala Lumpur airport
US’ response to Russia’s proposal to resume direct flights minimal — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov noted that this does not mean that the parties are "putting this issue on the back burner"
US resumes certain arms shipments to Ukraine — media
According to the report, Ukraine is once again receiving 155 mm shells and GMLRS precision-guided rockets — key munitions that had been in limbo
Houthis kidnapped crew members of Eternity C vessel, US Embassy in Yemen says
The statement added, "The Houthis continue to show the world why the United States was right to label them a terrorist organization"
Vietnam invites militaries of five nations, including Russia, to join parade
As of now, Cuba has officially responded to the invitation, confirming that Cuba’s Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera will attend the ceremony in Hanoi
Senior officer of Ukraine's Security Service gunned down in Kiev — former Ukrainian deputy
Ivan Voronich served as a senior operations officer of the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the Special Operations Center since November 2024
Gelendzhik Airport ready to arrivals, departures from July 10 — air regulator
The airport was closed in February 2022
Russian troops have necessary protective gear against chemical weapons — lawmaker
Leonid Ivlev stressed that the use of chemical weapons by the Ukrainian army in the special military operation area won’t yield any success for the Ukrainian military at the frontline
Russian, Kazakh defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
The Russian Defense Ministry said that during the talks, the sides discussed the pertinent issues of interaction in the military sphere
Trump may impose sanctions against Russia only if gets more control — media
According to the Politico, the bill in its current version gives the president the ability "to waive a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian oil and uranium"
Russian basketball player detained in France, faces extradition to US — media
According to the AFP, Daniil Kasatkin is suspected of being part of a hacker group that carried out ransomware attacks
Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports
"Copper is the second most used material," the US leader stressed
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
Kiev’s point on UOC's ties with Moscow aims to destroy church — Rada lawmaker
The day before, the department announced that it had found evidence of the UOC’s affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church
German embassy in Moscow apologizes for posting map with wrong Soviet flag
The embassy replaced the picture
Trump approves some of Ukraine’s requests for weapons based on Zelensky’s list — media
The paper did not specify those items
Russia, ASEAN discuss preparation of next five-year document on strategic partnership
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a special emphasis was placed on areas such as high technologies, digitalization, energy and education
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister weighs in on possible new US duties
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the activities of certain US senators raise concern, since they are aimed at disrupting the basis for normal interaction
US envoy calls for developing Marshall Plan for Ukraine
Keith Kellogg noted that the Marshall Plan "paved the way for economic partnerships between the United States and European nations," and now, similar measures needed to be developed to aid Ukraine
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Five-year-old boy injured in Ukrainian attack on beach in Kursk dies — governor
Alexander Khinshtein expressed his condolences to the child’s family
Ukraine uses chlorine, other toxic agents in attacks on Kursk Region
The regional government stated that FPV drones and loitering munitions were also used for attacks on vehicles and civilians
Ukraine settlement requires Putin-Trump meeting, Orban says
According to the Hungarian prime minister, he was saying that from the position of an "old fox" that had witnessed a lot of events in world politics and diplomacy
Russian lawmaker slams Trump's threats to Moscow, Beijing as posturing
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, Donald Trump "craves attention, portraying himself as a global heavyweight who can bend Russia and China to his will"
Trump to have final authority over new US sanctions against Russia — Rubio
The US secretary of state added that Donald Trump is "frustrated by the fact that more progress has not been made" and that both chambers of Congress are ready to work on new anti-Russian sanctions
Cosmonauts use citrus peels to freshen air on ISS — Roscosmos cosmonaut
Ivan Vagner added that in space he missed "simple earthly things and especially the sounds of rain"
Israel's UN envoy believes Hamas responsible for deaths of Palestinians
Daniel Meron also highlighted Israel’s current diplomatic efforts, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington seeking a path to de-escalation
US seeks to convince allies to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, Germany and Spain are among these countries
Russia working actively to find political solutions to Iran nuclear program — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, it is important to counter the impulse of using force with diplomacy and common sense
UK, France might join nuclear deterrence forces if need arises
The UK government also added that "any adversary threatening the vital interests of Britain or France could be confronted by the strength of the nuclear forces of both nations"
Belgorod sapphire plant aims to restore up to 60% of its capacity by 2025
Partial production has already resumed, according to the Energomera Group’s annual report
Moscow credits Qatar for helping bring two girls back from Ukraine to their mom in Russia
The two sisters left Russia with their grandmother back in 2020
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Coalition of willing ready to deploy to Ukraine immediately after ceasefire — Macron
The French president said the plans for assistance to Ukraine were not related to the program of bilateral Franco-British military cooperation
Washington acknowledges futility of cutting ties with Beijing — Chinese expert
According to Wang Zaibang, Beijing can effectively counter tariff wars, as it can sell goods to other countries and regions if the United States bans imports from China
IAEA chief sees 'law of the jungle' global order forming if European countries get nukes
"In such a case, nuclear deterrence would become ineffective and these weapons would ultimately be used," Rafael Grossi said
Lavrov holding meeting with top US diplomat in Kuala Lumpur
Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio last met in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the February 19 negotiations between Russian and US delegations
Greek bulk carrier Eternity C sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack — Reuters
According to the report, five crew members have been rescued
US nuclear-powered submarine makes first port call in Iceland — media
The Business Insider notes that Washington views Iceland as a centerpiece of its Arctic strategy
Lavrov, top Malaysian diplomat discuss strategic partnership with ASEAN — Russian MFA
According to the statement, special attention was paid to regional challenges and the prospects for promoting strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN
Analyst doubts Western countries could guarantee ZNPP safety from Ukrainian attacks
The ZNPP earlier announced that three Ukrainian drones attacked a group of its employees
Battlegroup Center's servicemen hoist Russian, brigade flags in liberated Dachnoye
On July 7, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry officially reported the liberation of Dachnoye
Construction of Congo pipeline with Russian participation may begin in 2026
The pipeline is planned to be built within three years
UN secretary-general’s remarks blindly support criminal Kiev regime — Russian MFA
Moscow emphasized the absurdity of suggestions that Russia could have any reason to create difficulties for the safe operation of the Russian NPP in Zaporozhye
Russian MFA says Germany does poor job disguising desire to help with strikes on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the German chancellor "does not stop playing the hypocrite" as he tries to justify allegedly inevitable supplies of Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
China ready to execute top-level agreements with Russia — top Chinese diplomat
Wang Yi added that maintaining strategic contacts further boosts the comprehensive nature of cooperation between the two countries
Hungary's Orban says ‘time to go’ for EU chief von der Leyen amid corruption scandal
"Tomorrow will be the moment of truth: Brussels’ imperial elite versus patriots with common sense," the Hungarian PM stated
Press review: Trump ramps up rhetoric toward Russia as EU eyes Ukraine accession talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 10th
Rubio expects to meet with Lavrov on sidelines of ASEAN events — State Department
According to the document, the meeting between the US and Russian foreign policy chiefs is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT)
Rubio says he discussed new approach to Ukrainian settlement with Lavrov
The US secretary of state added that contacts with Russia will continue
US 'sanction moves', future ties with Russia: remarks by deputy foreign minister
TASS has compiled the main statements of Sergey Ryabkov
Sollers forecasts Russian car market to plunge by 30% in 2025
The current situation in the market is extremely challenging, Deputy CEO of the Russian automaker Zoya Kaika stressed
Russian troops liberate Tolstoy community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russia condemns attacks on merchant ships in Red Sea — UN mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia does not accept any actions that pose threats to the safety of crews, cargoes and the freedom of international navigation
Senior diplomat expects Russia, US to agree on date for next round of talks soon
According to Sergey Ryabkov, "it’s not about a slowdown in our work on the bilateral agenda with the US, but about a technical break"
Europe boosting its military presence near Russia’s borders — Belarusian defense official
"There are 19 battalion tactical groups in Europe at the moment, and ten of them are stationed in neighboring countries," Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said
Ukraine may seek black market arms to refill stockpiles — senior Russian MP
Viktor Vodolatsky noted that Europe has already exhausted its reserves and is running low on stockpiles
Kazakh President responds to Trump on introduction of tariffs
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade problem
US has used 75% of its missiles for Patriot systems, says newspaper
According to the report, military aid to Ukraine and the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict when the US was actively repelling Iranian air attacks on Israel and its military base in Qatar, resulted in this "alarming depletion"
Lavrov, Rubio highlight importance of normalizing operation of diplomatic missions
According to the statement, the Russian and US foreign policy agencies will continue constructive and mutually respectful dialogue
Russian forces continue advancing, creating buffer zones along way — Kremlin spokesman
When asked to comment on the Ukrainian army’s stated intention to retake positions in Russia’s borderline regions of Kursk and Belgorod, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "did not react to that in any way"
US to look at Ukraine’s request for another Patriot system — Trump
"They would like it, they’ve asked for it," US president said
Belarus resolves issues over creating Oreshnik-armed units — Joint Staff
On July 1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik system will be deployed in the republic by the end of the year
UK, France to order more Storm Shadow missiles, plan next-generation replacements
According to The Times, when the UK handed over Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev in May 2023, the kingdom's military experts were secretly sent to Ukraine to equip aircraft and train Ukrainian forces to use the missiles
Russia to consider UK-France nuclear partnership in military planning — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Moscow cannot ignore the aggregate potential of these two countries as the US closest allies in NATO
Resumption of US arms supplies to Kiev unlikely to lead to peaceful solution — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that the consequences of such steps have yet to be assessed
Brussels warns Trump working towards 'regime change' in EU — EUobserver
According to the portal, the new US administration does not consider Europe to be a partner, but as a "political battleground"
Over one-third of Americans suspect Trump of involvement in Epstein’s crimes — poll
Trump is mostly accused by the supporters of the Democratic Party and independent voters
Trump's duty threats against BRICS nations political arm-twisting — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that any sharp increase in customs duties carries serious risks for all countries, and could ultimately lead the world to a global recession
Rubio says meeting with Lavrov was ‘an important one’
The top US diplomat emphasized that Washington's current strategy involves continued engagement in peace efforts while maintaining communication with all parties to the Ukraine conflict
Medvedev urges focus on special op goals over reacting to Trump’s rhetoric
The Russian senior official referred to Donald Trump’s statements on Ukraine and his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
US to impose 50% tariffs on imports from Brazil starting August — Trump
He published on his Truth Social page the text of a message addressed to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outlining the new tariff level
Von der Leyen survives confidence vote as dissent surprises Brussels
The European Commission president argued that the EU "needs strength, vision, and the capacity to act"
US did not request agrement on its new ambassador to Russia — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that there is no clarity
Russian gas agreement with EC to exclude adverse implications for Slovakia — PM
Robert Fico confirmed that Slovakia blocked the approval of new anti-Russian sanctions again due to disagreement with the EC on the matter of gas imports from Russia
Russian troops advance toward Seversk as Ukrainians rush to build up forces — expert
Andrey Marochko said that over the past few days, Russian forces conducted a successful maneuver and took hold of two tree lines north of Chubarovsky Pond, located east of Seversk in the DPR
Washington’s contradictory actions, statements hinder dialogue — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Moscow still continues to steadily pursue a course for the improvement of the relations
Rotterdam port to become key hub in conflict with Russia
Alexander Stepanov believes the same military potential is in store for the ports of Amsterdam and Hamburg, as well as the biggest seaports of Spain and Italy
