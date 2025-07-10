LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The headquarters of the Ukraine-friendly alliance dubbed the "coalition of the willing" will open in Paris and move to London a year later, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a communique.

The coalition convened at the Northwood military base not far from the British capital on Thursday. Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron attended it in person, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Vladimir Zelensky and other leaders joined it remotely. For the first time, representatives of the United States, including Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg, as well as senators Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut), took part.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS that the "coalition of the willing" project has turned into "yet another gathering of ‘Ukraine’s friends.’"