No purported bombing attack on Moscow discussed at meeting with Rubio, Lavrov says

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that at a meeting with his US counterpart Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, substantive matters were discussed as opposed to insinuations by CNN with an audio recording of alleged remarks by US President Donald Trump at an event last year that he could have bombed Moscow or Beijing.

"As for this dialogue, leak, recording, I don’t know whether it’s by a neural network or not, but, after all, we were discussing serious issues," the top Russian diplomat said at a press conference following his participation in the ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of events along the lines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. The sides confirmed their mutual intention to pursue peaceful resolutions for conflict situations and restoring Russia-US economic and humanitarian cooperation and unhindered interaction between the countries’ societies, which may be facilitated by the resumption of direct air links. The importance of further work on normalizing the operations of bilateral diplomatic missions was emphasized.