Romanian lawmaker suggests von der Leyen's no-confidence story not over

BUCHAREST, July 10. /TASS/. The European Parliament (EP) may hold another no-confidence vote in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this winter, Romanian EP member Diana Sosoaca has told TASS.

"I think the ground will be ripe for another vote in winter or early next year," she said.

She went on to say that a number of EP members representing Romania, who initiated the vote, came under pressure.

"It is known that many signatories were blackmailed. <...> Other colleagues complained of pressure, particularly the initiator [of the vote Gheorghe Piperea]," Sosoaca said.