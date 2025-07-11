Russia will take Europe’s militarization into account across all planning areas — Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured that Moscow will take Europe’s course toward militarization into consideration across all areas of its planning.

Speaking at a press conference following his participation in ASEAN-related events in Kuala Lumpur, the Russian foreign minister drew attention to what he described as the militarist policies of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and manifestations of Nazism in Europe.

"If Europe is heading down this path again, it is regrettable. We will fully take this into account in all spheres of our planning," Lavrov said.