Russian deputy foreign minister advises to study BRICS’ documents to those afraid of group

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. BRICS does not have a hidden agenda, those who are afraid of the alliance should study its documents, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov at a press conference following the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"I feel sorry for those who introduce this kind of concept (about the alleged danger of BRICS - TASS) in public discourse, in discussions on closed platforms. This is a reflection of a mentality that is very difficult to change. It always requires an external enemy, it always needs an object to fight against," Ryabkov said.

"Probably, psychologists can somehow explain this by a feeling of inner inferiority or lack of confidence in their own abilities, a feeling that even if there are no signs of a threat, the fear of something unknown still overpowers and forces them to deal with this something new and unknown, just in case. BRICS does not have a hidden agenda. Those who are afraid of BRICS, if you call a spade a spade, should simply read what is written in the documents. They should do their homework, then maybe they will feel better. You can take some other sedative in parallel.".