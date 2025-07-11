Threat of hot war in Middle East not over yet — Iranian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The threat that the conflict in the Middle East will escalate to a hot phase has not passed yet, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"There is still a possibility of the Israeli regime entering the phase of radicalization in decision-making," he said when asked about how sustainable the truce with Israel is.

According to the diplomat, Israel "provoked chaos in the region, made efforts to derail the dialogue."

"We did not initiate this war. It was imposed on our country by the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime and the United States," Jalali said. "As [Russian] officials have pointed out, the war party is still active in the region, but we do not seek conflict."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.