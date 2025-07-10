Moscow, Astana in dialogue on flight of Ukrainian drones — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia maintains dialogue with Kazakh government agencies about the flyover of Ukrainian drones via the territory of Kazakshtan to attack targets in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The issue is in the spotlight. We maintain dialogue with Kazakh agencies, and there has been some progress," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering to a reporter’s question.

Drone issue

On June 21, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that "on June 19 and 20, Russia recorded the flight of several dozen Ukrainian drones over Kazakhstan’s Western region, for the apparent purpose of launching attacks in Russia." She emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such actions against its ally and fellow Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon Ata on June 30 that the relevant agencies in Russia and Kazakhstan remain in contact regarding the subject. He said the topic was discussed during talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, and "our friends in Kazakhstan assured us that in their contacts with the Ukrainian side, they are taking the necessary measures to put an end to such maneuvers.".