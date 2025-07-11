Drone attack kills one, leaves another injured in Russia’s Tula Region — governor

TULA, July 11. /TASS/. One person was killed, and one was injured as central Russia’s Tula Region came under another drone attack, Governor Dmitry Milyayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed, and one sustained injuries. The injured person has been given the necessary medical assistance. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the killed person," the official said.

Overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses downed 13 drones over the Tula Region, the governor added.